Reps task FG to construct rail tracks to Lekki Free Trade Zone

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, called on Federal Government to construct rail tracks to Dangote Refinery, the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State and other Free Trade Zones as part of ongoing efforts aimed at mitigating the effects of traffic gridlocks.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Akinola Kayode, who underscored the need for the provision of alternative transportation to ease the unabated gridlock in the area.

In his lead debate, Hon. Kayode observed that the Dangote refinery located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos-State is projected to produce 650,000 barrels per day, integrated refinery and petrochemical facility is expected to be Africa’s biggest oil refinery as well as the world’s biggest single-train facility upon completion.

“The House also notes that the refinery is expected to process a variety of light and medium grades crude oil to produce Euro-V quality clean fuels including gasoline and diesel as well as jet fuel and polypropylene.

“The House is concerned that considering the usual heavy traffic situation on the Lekki axis of Lagos State, the influx of activities that the Dangote refinery will bring would result in serious traffic congestion, hence an alternative means of transportation needs to be provided to prevent unending gridlocks.

“The House further notes that the refinery, upon completion, will double Nigeria’s refinery capacity as well as provide

job opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

“The House is aware that the refinery has access roads, pipeline systems, tank storage facilities, crude oil, and product handling facilities, thus high traffic is expected on that axis.”

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Works and Land Transport to ensure compliance.

Also at plenary, the House also urged Federal Government to establish Mobile Clinics well equipped for emergency along the federal highways nationwide.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Mallam Gana, who expressed grave concern over the rising death rate resulting from road accidents across the country.

In his lead debate, Hon Gana argued that road traffic accidents have become a global public health concern but not enough attention is given to it in terms of public health enlightenment and strategic policies by the government to achieve sustainable control.

“The House also notes that although some accidents are inevitable, a lot can be done to minimize fatalities through the establishment of functional road traffic clinics across the States of the federation.

“The House is aware that the Federal Government is constitutionally bound to protect lives and properties of its citizens by providing security and essential amenities amongst others, and Section 10(3q) of the Federal Road Safety Commission Act empowers the Federal Road Safety Commission to provide roadside and mobile clinics for the free treatment of road accident victims within the nation.

“The House is also aware that the Federal Road Safety Commission was established to, amongst other things, rescue road accident victims from the crash site, administer first aid treatment, and operate road accident clinics to treat minor accident cases and stabilize critical victims before transferring them to the nearest hospitals.

“The House is concerned that there are only 47 traffic accident clinics across Nigeria, 15 of which are furnished but non-functional, 14 are not furnished and non-functional, while only 18 are furnished and functional.

“The House is also concerned that according to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 11,363 accidents were recorded in 2016 with a total number of 30,105 injured victims out of which 28,250 were adults, 1,855 were children, while 5,053 people lost their lives.

“The House is worried that the deplorable state of major highways and reckless driving occasioned by overspeeding, drunkenness, and total disregard of traffic rules by commuters have contributed to incessant road accidents, and the country requires functional clinics to prevent needless deaths.

“The House is also worried that the available roadside clinics are grossly insufficient to cater for the medical needs of commuters as the functional ones are poorly managed, and commuters will continue to die needlessly for lack of immediate medical attention,” he stressed.

In the bid to fast-track the process of construction of the Mobile Clinics, the House urged authorities of Federal Road Safety Commission to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, and States Emergency Management Authorities to ensure that accident victims receive quick medical attention

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission to ensure compliance.

