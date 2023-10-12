The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Olaide Mohammed, who called for the House intervention.

In his lead debate, Hon. Mohammed explained that the Federal Government Trunk ‘A’ Road, a 29-kilometre economic artery in Oke Ogun, Nigeria, was constructed in 1959 but is currently in colossal disrepair, spanning Kisi, Soro, Igboho to Ibadan and an alternative route to the northern parts of Nigeria

“The House also notes that the federal road links agrarian communities like Igboho, Soro, Kisi, Igbeti, and Igbope, serving as a significant food basket in the Southwest and the country.

“The House is worried that lack of regular maintenance and rehabilitation of the road since it was constructed 64 years ago has led to a harrowing experience for farmers, motorists, and other Nigerians plying this road.

“The House is aware that an Auditor-General’s Annual Report of 2016 stated that a contract with reference number OORBDA/S/472/2014/VOL.1/027 was awarded in September 2014 by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, Abeokuta for ₦99.8 million to rehabilitate the Kisi-Igboho road.

“The House is also aware that the Auditor-General’s Annual Report of 2016 revealed that the contractor was paid ₦87.8 million, but materials worth ₦39.5 million were not supplied, and expenditure on ₦5.2 million was unjustified.

“The House is concerned that the poor state of the road has led to high rates of armed robbery, kidnappings, accidents, and other vices, causing insecurity and economic hardships in the area.

“The House is cognisant of the detrimental effects of the road on the social and economic well-being of the affected communities, potential risks to human lives, and the local agrarian economy, including worsening security in Oke Ogun areas of Oyo State, which requires urgent attention,” he noted.

To this end, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Works to commence the design for the road and award the construction of the Kisi-Soro-Igboho road in Oyo State to enhance economic growth in Nigeria.

In the bid to ensure adequate funding of the road construction, the House mandated the joint Committees on Appropriations and Works to include the reconstruction of Kisi-Soro-Igboho Road in Oyo State in the 2024 budget estimates.

After the debate, the motion was referred the House Committee on Works for further legislative action.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE