The House of Representatives on Thursday called for proactive measures that will help to end early or child marriage, violence against girls, rape, child molestation, education deprivation and all other issues faced by girl-child in Nigeria.

The clarion call was raised during the debate on the motion sponsored by Hon. Kafilat Ogbara on the commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership, Our well-being.’

In her lead debate, Hon Ogbara who applauded the dedication of 11th of October every year as International Day of the Girl-Child, noted that the celebration provides a platform for the global community to understand the disadvantages the Girl-Child faces in life.

“The House also notes that International Day of the Girl-Child is a day adopted by the United Nations to remind young girls of their uniqueness, strength and prowess; it is a day set aside to address issues such as early or child marriage, violence against girls, rape, child molestation, education deprivation and all other issues faced by girls.

That the International Day of the Girl Child acknowledges the importance, power and potential of adolescent girls around the world by spotlighting other issues such as poor learning opportunities, discrimination, tackling issues posed by stereotypes and exclusion of children with disabilities and those living in marginalized communities.

“The House is also aware that adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated and healthy life, investing in girls’ leadership includes creating space and platforms for girls to raise their voices at every level of policymaking;





Further aware that in most countries, patriarchy and power dynamics affords boys comparative advantages compared to girls in most domain; last survey from UNICEF revealed that 18.5 million

children are out of school, out of this number, 60% are girls a factor that left them behind across multiple dimensions.

“The House is worried about the high number of out-of-school girls that engage in drugs and other vices, throughout history, girls have been systematically held back and undervalued in society.

“The House is informed that investment in critical steps such as the Girls Rights under the Convention of the

Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) will help to fast track the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

“The House is also informed that the current trend in Nigeria reveals that young girls who are sexually abused by

their parents/guardians, return back to the same house where they were abused after police intervention,” she noted

To this end, the House urged National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other Stakeholders to initiate ways of educating and sensitizing adolescent girls on the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse in commemoration of the 2023 International Day of the Girl Child in Nigeria going forward.

The lawmakers also tasked relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that are saddled with the

responsibility of training and empowerment to ensure compulsory vocational skills acquisition training for girls to keep them engaged and productive enough to keep them away from drugs.

The lawmakers further urged Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Maryam Babangida National Center for Women Development and the National Agency Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) to build a well-furnished rehabilitation shelter/homes for sexual abuse survivors across the 36 States and FCT.

In the same vein, the House tasked Federal Ministry of Education to drastically reduce/eradicate the number of out-of-school girls by ensuring compulsory free education for girls across the country.

Hence, the House mandated the Committee on Women Affairs to engage with all relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to ensure compliance.

