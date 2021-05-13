Reps support bill on compulsory vocational studies in secondary school

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives have expressed overwhelming support for the bill which seeks to provide for the compulsory teaching of vocational studies in secondary schools curricula across the country.

The private member bill as sponsored by Honourable Joseph Asuku Bello, of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) – Kogi, which seeks to mainstream the study of vocational subjects such as Woodworks, Tailoring, Catering, Photography, Videography, Business Studies, Printing and Stenography, Farming and Agriculture, Automobile, ICT, Electrical/Electronic Work, among others.

Bello expressed optimism that the bill when passed into law, would reduce the high unemployment and poverty rate, saying there was the need to mainstream the subjects into the core educational system right from Junior Secondary School (JSS) to Senior Secondary School (SSS) levels, in such ways as to transform all the secondary schools into skill acquisition centres and “by so doing we will be ‘catching them young.”

He observed that the proposed bill remained one major legislative instrument that can be used in substantially re-ordering the outcomes of the educational system in such way as to stimulate sustainable growth and development of small businesses and entrepreneurship in the country.

He said: “The Bill intends to: make the development and teaching of vocational subjects compulsory for all secondary schools (whether public or private), failure of which attracts penalty as provided in Sections 1 and 2 of the Bill; Make it mandatory for every secondary school graduate to have a credit pass in at least one vocational subject as prerequisite for further studies in higher institutions in Nigeria as provided for Section 1(2) of the Bill.

“Over the years, the growing rate of unemployment, especially of our teeming young population, is alarming and worrisome. For example, data for the second quarter of 2020 from the National Bureau of Statistics, reveals that about 21.7 million Nigerians are unemployed, out of which a staggering 13.9 million of them (which is more than the population of Rwanda and several other African countries), are youths within ages of 18 to 30 years,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that the statistics were predicted to grow even worse, as the frightening state of insecurity, dwindling oil prices and dire consequences of COVlD-19 pandemic, continue to take toll on the nation’s economy.

“One often-mentioned reason for the high rate of youth unemployment in the country is our educational system, which exports says, is designed to produce graduates for white-collar jobs rather than becoming entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

“Unfortunately, this has led to unabated poverty, which in turn has spiked widespread insecurity such as terrorism, kidnapping, robbery and other violent crimes across the country. This is because ‘an idle mind is the devil’s workshop’.”

The lawmaker added that preparing the young people for employment in the workplace by equipping them early enough, with the right mindset as well as with the right job—specific and employability skills, which will connect them with the business community, either as workers or as entrepreneurs and small business owners.

According to him, the “overall outcome of the Bill is to produce a legislative instrument that will back the efforts and policies of government, especially with regards to the effective implementation of the national vocational education and training policy at all levels of government.

