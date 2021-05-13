LASU VC appointment: The whole world is watching, Sanwo-Olu told

A group of professors and some other workers in the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have again expressed displeasure over the turn of events in the appointment of a new substantive vice chancellor for the university.

They said the Lagos State government should know that the whole world is watching and awaiting final decision on the matter.

The group under the name “Liberators” expressed this feeling in its memorandum submitted to the visitation panel, which was constituted by the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to look into the grievances trailing the appointment of the new VC for the state-owned university and which had also submitted its report to the governor on Monday.

The group in the memo signed by the trio of Professors Adeleke Fakoya; Biodun Akinpelu and Sola Fosudo and a copy of which was obtained by Nigerian Tribune, said the governor should not have cancelled the first or the second appointment process he personally put up as constitutionally required of him as a visitor to the university.

They said though they had no leaning whatsoever towards any of the candidates, what the governor ought to have done and as many other stakeholders equally believe, was to have first of all announced the best candidate in the interview among the contenders and allow those who have complaints among them to challenge the decision in court.

They said: “The above view is better than calling for memoranda – even from those not in any way interested in the progress of LASU.”

According to them, “that the state government disregarded its own process in order to satisfy a few unconcerned people is a gross violation of Lagos State as a centre of excellence.”

They said their group, in the last five years, had been defending LASU system by giving uncompromised loyalty to all the constituted authorities in and outside the university community, including the state government as long as they are working in the interest of the university.

They insisted that they had no special interest in any of the contenders but for the best who would further move the university forward.

The group, therefore, urged the state government to uphold the result of the interviews, saying that is the surest path to LASU growth in the current circumstances.

Similarly, the ex-students of the university have decried the development in the institution, saying they are particularly dissatisfied that some individuals who wanted to scuttle the system at all cost by subverting the rule of law for their selfish gains.

The former students on the platform of the Lagos State University Alumni Association said in a statement signed by their national president and the secretary general, Mr Cecil Esekhaigbe, a retired army general and Dr Olawale Anthony, respectively, that those individuals had gone to the extent of circulating unfounded petitions and sponsored publications to mislead the public and the state governor on the matter.

They said though they were neither supporting nor advocating for any particular candidate, they want merit to prevail in the choice of next LASU VC so that the university can surpass its current height in the comity of global universities.

