Reps probe NSCDC recruitment since 2012

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, unveiled plans to investigate the recruitment, staff quota and promotion process at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) over the past 10 years, with a view to ensure strict compliance with extant laws and federal character principle.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante and Hon Dumnamene Dekor, who alleged that the recent recruitment exercises conducted by the NSCDC were marred with favouritism and abuse of Federal Character Principles, where the management team used their position and influence in high places of authority to recruit family members.

In his lead debate, Hon Abiante observed that NSCDC was primarily charged with the responsibility to maintain peace and order, protection of public infrastructure and rescuing of the civil population during an emergency.

“The House also notes that recent reports indicate that the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has not been observing the Principles of Federal Character in its recruitment processes thus, marring the Corps with irregularities, racketeering, favouritism and nepotism as well as securing convictions for erring officials.

“The House is aware that the recent recruitment exercises by the NSCDC were marred with favouritism and abuse of Federal Character Principles, where the management team used their position and influence in high places of authority to recruit family members, as reported that a recruitment exercise was done without advertisement with over 90 employment letters returned to the headquarters from Imo State as those who were to receive their letters did not show up and that those slots were reported to belong to Rivers State indigenes.

“The House is cognizant of the fact that in 2021, the Joint Committee on Security and Public Service of the Bauchi State Assembly led by Honourable Sabo Bako Sade recommended outright rejection of the Recruitment exercise as being fraudulent, which resolutions the Bauchi State House of Assembly adopted and communicated same to the NSCDC headquarters.

“The House is also cognizant of the judgment of the Sokoto State High Court which sentenced two officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mainasara Malami and Emmanuel Salihu, respectively to 14 years imprisonment for defrauding four persons of l.9 million, under the pretence of securing jobs for them.

“The House is worried that this ugly precedent has become a frequent occurrence in the NSCDC and currently, indigenes of other states are being employed, promoted and allocated in the place of the quota for Rivers State indigenes,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Interior, Federal Character and Public Service Matters to investigate recruitment, staff quota and promotion exercises carried out by NSCDC over a period of 10 years and report back within six weeks for further legislative action.

