The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has directed the deployment of 40,000 personnel nationwide to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement released by the Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, on Tuesday in Abuja, Dr Audi assured Nigerians of a peaceful celebration, highlighting that the deployment includes personnel assigned to protect Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, as well as joint operations.

He urged all heads of formations to be thorough in ensuring effective security coverage of the country.

During this festive period, he emphasized the need for increased vigilance and sensitivity to the environment to avoid any unpleasant surprises from enemies of the country.

“We must be on top of our game, be vigilant, and highly sensitive to our environment because we are not going to take chances,” the CG stated.

Dr Audi called on various commands to adopt proactive measures and intelligence-driven strategies to prevent and combat crime effectively.

“To achieve greater results, we must be proactive and employ intelligence-driven strategies. This will help us gather credible information about the plans of criminal elements, enabling us to crush them before they strike,” Dr Audi explained.

The Commandant General directed nationwide deployment to cover all corners of the country, emphasizing the need to secure strategic locations such as places of worship, recreation centres, markets, shopping malls, motor parks, critical infrastructure, and national assets in different states.

He cautioned all Zonal Commanders to effectively coordinate the formations under their jurisdiction to prevent any breach of peace.

“All Special Forces of the Corps must be fully engaged during the Sallah celebration to guarantee the safety of our people. I will hold Zonal Commanders responsible and State Commandants accountable for any breach of peace in any state during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and beyond,” warned Dr Audi.

He extended his Sallah greetings to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Vice President, and all Muslim faithful in the country, urging Nigerians to pray for peace, unity, and the success of the new administration in achieving growth, development, and renewed hope for the masses.





Dr Audi emphasized the importance of cooperation and synergy among personnel and other security agencies in the field to effectively combat Nigeria’s enemies.

