Girl child’s voice still muffled, Makinde’s wife bemoans

Wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, has bemoaned that the voice of the girl child is still not heard enough.

This is just as she noted that violence and discrimination against the girl child in different quarters persists.

Makinde observed this at an event held at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Ibadan, to mark the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child, themed: “Our Time is Now, our Rights; Our Future.”

Speaking at the event, Makinde decried that the rights of the girl child are still being trampled upon despite several campaigns against such.

Notwithstanding, she said the girl child must not be discouraged by the circumstances but be ready to rise above the challenges to be the best of all their endeavours.

Furthermore, Makinde charged female students to focus exclusively on their education and do all they can to secure their future.

She called on all and sundry to be unrelenting in ensuring that everything inhibiting the rights and future of the girl child is eradicated.

The Oyo governor’s wife further charged the girl child to do all they can to secure their future, noting that they can achieve all heights they wish for.

She stressed that the girl child has the right to choose a profitable career path.

Makinde particularly noted that teachers play a major and important role in influencing the future of the girl child, and urged them to be unrelenting in their cause.

The event saw female students who excelled in external examinations receive laptops.

