NECO partners NSCDC on hitch-free conduct of SSCE

The National Examination Council (NECO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) towards ensuring peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates, which commenced Monday, June 27.

The MoU was formalised on Wednesday in Abuja when the Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, received NECO Registrar, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, at the Corps National Headquarters.

Wushishi congratulated the Commandant General for his well-deserved appointment and commended the Corps for its partnership over the years which he promised to sustain in his own tenure.

The Registrar solicited more support and cooperation in ensuring that the NECO examination is conducted in a peaceful, secured and serene atmosphere, reiterating that NECO is like a threshold for children’s progress and national development.

According to him, the examination conducted at secondary schools terminal level helps students to become professionals that would have the opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

He craved the support of the Corps to safeguard materials for the examination and to also assist in conducting the test in a very secure and safe manner.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Prof Wushishi commended officers and men of the Corps for contributing to the safety and smooth conduct of previous examinations and expressed hope that this year’s exercise will not be different.





“We take our activities seriously, ensure students during examinations are protected jealously more than legal tender which is the currency.

“We are here to seek your assistance and sign a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) for you to participate fully as you used to for a peaceful and hitch-free examination.

“We felt it is important to come to you as our partner over the years to safeguard materials and also assist us to conduct the examination in a very secure atmosphere across the country,” Prof Wushishi said.

The Commandant General on his part welcomed the delegation and assured them of the Corps’ readiness to ensure a safe examination environment for students.

He said that in an attempt to ensure schools are adequately protected, NSCDC special female squad was established to ensure security across schools in the country.

He stated that the Corps had always ensured the safety and protection of examination materials, staff and students and will not hesitate in ensuring that this year’s exercise is a huge success.

Audi appreciated NECO for its educational standards in ensuring that adequate knowledge is being impacted into Nigerian students to meet up with international education best practices.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

NECO partners NSCDC on hitch-free conduct of SSCE

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

NECO partners NSCDC on hitch-free conduct of SSCE