Reps okay establishment of Federal Polytechnic Zandi, Plateau state

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading a bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Zandi in Plateau State.

The bill, which was unanimously endorsed at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabimila was sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP-Plateau).

While leading debate on the bill, Hon. Bagos who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency said that the essence of establishing a Federal Polytechnic at Zangi was “to ensure equity and access to tertiary education in the country”

He said that the purpose was also to “make comprehensive provision for its management and administration with restricted programmes, limited and focused Departments to aid the educational development and improvement of technical manpower in medium and small scale enterprises in Plateau State”

The lawmaker who noted that Plateau State as at present has no single Federal Polytechnic said, “the once known Federal Polytechnic the State was situated in Nasarawa as at the time Nasarawa State was part of Plateau State, before its creation on 1st October 1996, thus, the then Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Plateau State became Federal Polytechnic Nassawara, Nasarawa State

“Thus, there is a need for the Establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Plateau State”

He said the objectives of the Polytechnic shall be “to encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction the opportunity of acquiring a higher liberal education

“Provide technical courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them

“Encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in all fields of learning with an emphasis on technical education, and

“Undertake any other activities appropriate for a Polytechnic of the highest standard, provide courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them”.

According to him, “The Polytechnic when established shall have powers to – establish such campuses, departments, institutes, schools, extra-mural departments and other teaching and research units within the Polytechnic as may, from time to time, seem necessary or desirable, subject to the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)

“Institute chief lectureships, readerships and associate Chief Lectureships, lectureships and other posts and offices and to make appointments thereto and award fellowships, scholarships, exhibitions, bursaries, medals, prizes and other titles, distinctions, awards and forms of assistance

“Provide for the residence, discipline and welfare of members of the Polytechnic and hold public lectures and undertake printing, publishing and bookselling

“Hold examinations and award degrees, diplomas, certificates and other distinctions to persons who have pursued a course of study approved by the Polytechnic and have satisfied such other requirements as the Polytechnic may lay down; and also award honorary degrees, fellowships or academic titles

“Demand and receive from any student or any other person attending the Polytechnic for the purpose of instruction such fees as the Polytechnic may, from time to time determine, subject to the overall directives of the appropriate authority”

The bill was unanimously passed and referred to the Committee on Tertiary Education for further legislative actions.