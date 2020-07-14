Reps okay establishment of Federal Polytechnic Zandi, Plateau state

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
establishment, polytechnic, COVID-19, Reps ,Reps, NITDA, finance, budget, NSIPs, GEEP, SDGs, appropriation , Refugee Commission, FIRS

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed through second reading a bill for the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Zandi in Plateau State.

The bill, which was unanimously endorsed at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabimila was sponsored by Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP-Plateau).

While leading debate on the bill, Hon. Bagos who represents Jos South/Jos East Federal constituency said that the essence of establishing a Federal Polytechnic at Zangi was “to ensure equity and access to tertiary education in the country”

He said that the purpose was also to “make comprehensive provision for its management and administration with restricted programmes, limited and focused Departments to aid the educational development and improvement of technical manpower in medium and small scale enterprises in Plateau State”

The lawmaker who noted that Plateau State as at present has no single Federal Polytechnic said, “the once known Federal Polytechnic the State was situated in Nasarawa as at the time Nasarawa State was part of Plateau State, before its creation on 1st October 1996, thus, the then Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Plateau State became Federal Polytechnic Nassawara, Nasarawa State

“Thus, there is a need for the Establishment of Federal Polytechnic in Plateau State”

He said the objectives of the Polytechnic shall be “to encourage the advancement of learning and to hold out all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction the opportunity of acquiring a higher liberal education

“Provide technical courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them

ALSO READ: Seven policemen die, 11 injured in motor accident

“Encourage and promote scholarship and conduct research in all fields of learning with an emphasis on technical education, and

“Undertake any other activities appropriate for a Polytechnic of the highest standard, provide courses of instruction and other facilities for the pursuit of learning in all its branches, and to make those facilities available on proper terms to such persons as are equipped to benefit from them”.

According to him, “The Polytechnic when established shall have powers to – establish such campuses, departments, institutes, schools, extra-mural departments and other teaching and research units within the Polytechnic as may, from time to time, seem necessary or desirable, subject to the approval of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE)

“Institute chief lectureships, readerships and associate Chief Lectureships, lectureships and other posts and offices and to make appointments thereto and award fellowships, scholarships, exhibitions, bursaries, medals, prizes and other titles, distinctions, awards and forms of assistance

“Provide for the residence, discipline and welfare of members of the Polytechnic and hold public lectures and undertake printing, publishing and bookselling

“Hold examinations and award degrees, diplomas, certificates and other distinctions to persons who have pursued a course of study approved by the Polytechnic and have satisfied such other requirements as the Polytechnic may lay down; and also award honorary degrees, fellowships or academic titles

“Demand and receive from any student or any other person attending the Polytechnic for the purpose of instruction such fees as the Polytechnic may, from time to time determine, subject to the overall directives of the appropriate authority”

The bill was unanimously passed and referred to the Committee on Tertiary Education for further legislative actions.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

All Nigerians Should Get Tested For COVID-19  – PTF
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has recommended testing of all Nigerians as a way to track the prevalence of coronavirus infection and understand how to tackle it… Read Full Story
The cold war between the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs took a new twist on Monday as the management of the Federal government intervention agency declined appearance before the latter… Read Full Story
He said a sporadic shootout with the One Million Boys gang occurred when men of Operation Burst moved in to rescue the victim who was kidnapped by the gang and kept in an abandoned building in the area… Read Full Story
Over 75 concerned civil society organisations and environmental groups in Nigeria and outside have condemned the plans to introduce Genetically Modified mosquitoes into Nigeria… Read Full Story
The Osun government has approved easing of lockdown imposed on four local government areas in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus… Read Full Story
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has warned against the plan by some state governments to reopen schools, saying that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature… Read Full Story
It was around 4:30 pm. We had just finished observing missed salat (prayer) after arriving Saki, Oke-Ogun’s commercial nerve centre, from Ibadan. It was a 140-kilometre journey. We had stopped over at Iseyin, the gateway to Oke-Ogun from Ibadan and Oyo, to eat a meal made from cassava flour… Read Full Story
LAST week, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reported an explosion at its Benin River Valve Oil Mining Lease OML 40 operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), its subsidiary, on behalf of the NPDC/ ELEREST joint venture. According to the NNPC spokesman… Read Full Story
I am angry and indeed outraged, after watching the video clip of Mrs Joy Nuineh, the former head of the Interim Management Committee of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, on the monumental corruption going on in that organisation that was set up to be an interventionist agency for the development of… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

Fayemi commends IGP over creation of new zonal command

Latest News

Oyo Assembly summons Water Corporation boss, contractors over failed N10 billion…

Latest News

No plans to merge Population Commission with other data collecting agencies ―…

Latest News

FG donates rice processing equipment to Ogun govt

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More