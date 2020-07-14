Seven policemen die, 11 injured in motor accident

Seven of the personnel attached to the Special Force Unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) deployed to Katsina State on special duty on the insecurity rocking some parts of the State, have lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident while 11 others sustained various degree of injuries.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, (DCP).

According to the statement, the ghastly motor accident involved an 18-seater Toyota Hummer Bus conveying 18 personnel of Unit to Katsina State at Haji town along Kaduna-Zaria Road on Sunday.

It further explained that the deceased was part of an additional deployment made recently by the Force to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State.

It stated that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu had ordered an immediate deployment of a team of Police Medical Personnel to Kaduna State where the 11 officers that survived the accident were receiving medical attention.

According to it, three of the deceased personnel have been buried according to Islamic rites while the remains of the other four have been deposited in a morgue.

It further revealed that the IGP, who described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, noted that the incident was one of the unfortunate sacrifices, officers often encounter in the line of duty.

According to it, while describing the deceased as “Heroes of Peace”, the IGP has directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure the immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to the families of the deceased officers.