Ibadan organises prayer for demised prominent indigenes

By Rukiyat Bakare
From left, Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Dawud Makanjuola Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, President-General CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye and Balogun Olubadan, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin at the special prayer for the demised Ibadan sons at Olubadan’s Palace, Popoyemoja, Ibadan. Photo: Tommy Adegbite

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, in conjunction with Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has organised a special prayer for the demised prominent Ibadan indigenes.

The programme which took place at the palace of the monarch on Tuesday, July 14, was organised to pray for prominent Ibadan indigenes who died between January and June 2020.

Speaking at the occasion, the Olubadan explained that the programme was organised to pray for the souls of eight prominent indigenes Ibadan lost in the first six months of the year.

The monarch added that the occasion was also meant to remember contributions of the late prominent indigenes who had impacted positively on the lives of people of the land.

He said: “It is important to recognise the contributions of these great people who have impacted positively on the lives of the people of Ibadan and had also worked hard for the progress and unity of the land.”

The eight deceased eminent indigenes are the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Chief Richard Akinjide, Parakoyi of Ibadan, Chief Bode Akindele, Chief Lekan Are, Chief Areoye Oyebola, Chief Emiola Adesina, Chief Adebayo Adetunji and Alhaji A. O. G Otiti.

Oba Saliu further added that the event was also organised to pray for the families of the deceased.

In a welcome address by the President-General of Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Adeyemi Soladoye, he explained that the prayer was aimed at remembering the sons of Ibadan land who have delivered quality service while alive.

He, however, prayed for the birth of more prominent Ibadan indigenes who will also bring glory and progress to the land.

Prominent Ibadan Mogaji,  Moshood Akere, lauded the monarch and CCII  for organising the programme in honour of the demised sons of Ibadanland.

He said: “I appreciate Oba Saliu Adetunji for the special prayer organised for this set of deceased great men of Ibadan. It saddens us that we lost the eight of them within six months,  and I pray for their souls to continue to rest in peace.”

 

