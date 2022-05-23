Reps extend resumption date by two weeks

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
In confirmation of Tribune  Online‘s earlier report, the House of Representatives has postponed its resumption earlier scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 2022, to Tuesday, June 7,  2022.

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, confirmed this in Abuja, via a memo made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

Speaking during the media chat penultimate week, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Benjamin Kalu affirmed that the House may adjust its itinerary in line with the party’s primary timetable.

He said: “I am sure the May 24 resumption date will be adjusted because some political parties, like my party has chosen that date as the day of their primaries.

“We can’t be coming back on that day. I am hoping there is going to be a circular before that day,” Hon. Kalu noted.

According to the 2023 election timetable issued by Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), all the party primaries are scheduled to end by June 3, 2022.


