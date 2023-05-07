The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation led by Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has established that the houses being demolished by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in Runview Ajao Estate in Lagos were indeed within the red zone.

The Committee, which held a public hearing on the demolition exercise on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, resolved to send a fact-finding team headed by Hon. Ifeanyi Momah to visit the site on Friday, May 5th, 2023.

Hon. Momah, who was conducted with his five-man team to inspect the Runview demolition site by the FAAN Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, affirmed that the structures, some of which were on top of aviation fuel pipelines and canals, posed great danger to flight operations.

The team only expressed surprise that the authority’s management waited till some of the houses were fully built and occupied before taking action.

However, quite a number of the plots within the red zones were either at the foundation or a little above foundation levels, while others were just erected shanties.

The lawmakers also interfaced with the Chairman of the Resident Association, Chief Azuzu Okoro, and the co-chairman of the joint revalidation team, Dr. Fidelis Ugwegbu, with a view to addressing the fact-finding team.

Dr. Ugwuegbo, who spoke on behalf of the Resident Association, appreciated the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation for the interest shown in the matter.

He acknowledged that the notice of the demolition was served on the owners of the properties sharing a fence with the Airport’s perimeter fence way back in 2015.

Dr. Ugwuegbu also disclosed that after the revalidation exercise was completed, all those whose plots were within the red zone were properly advised not to proceed with erecting structures, adding that some of them heeded but others ignored the advice and went ahead.