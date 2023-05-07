The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) is seeking stakeholders’ support to eliminate and remove harmful pesticides from Nigerian markets.

It expressed worries over the toxicity associated with the misuse and abuse of pesticides as it affected food safety and food security.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye in a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola disclosed that a report of the study conducted by Heinrich Boll Foundation; a Non-Governmental Organization, claimed that 40 per cent of pesticides used in Nigeria had been banned in the EU.

The statement further said: “There was also an alert received from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), cautioning on the possibility that the European Union and United Kingdom were exporting banned Neonicotinoid Pesticides to Nigeria and other poorer countries.

“Emphasis was placed on Chlorpyrifos and its variants due to their harmful effects on humans, animals, beneficial insects, and the environment.

“NAFDAC’s mandate, as enshrined in the Constitution, is to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, detergent and others.

“This necessitated the review and analysis of the list of registered pesticide and agrochemical active ingredients in the NAFDAC Registered Product Automated Database (NARPAD) vis-à-vis actives banned, non-approved.

“The outcome of the review was shared with stakeholders at a three-day virtual stakeholders’ engagement held on the 22nd, 24th, and 29th of November 2022,” she explained.

It further disclosed that the review meeting focused much on the proposed phase-out/ban of these active ingredients and it had in attendance, proponent holders of marketing authorisations and NGOs.

“All Farmers Association of Nigeria, CropLife Nigeria, Nigeria Agro-Input Dealers Association, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as research institutes”.

The statement further quoted Adeyeye saying that: “At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that pesticide and agrochemical importers and manufacturers would be advised to institute stewardship plans such as Post Marketing Surveillance and research in their companies.





“NAFDAC would collaborate with research institutes in the conduct of research and scientific data generation on pesticides to enable the agency to make evidence-based decisions and policies”.

“NAFDAC would also intensify Post-Marketing Surveillance nationwide, adding that there would be continual sensitization and education of relevant stakeholders on the safe and responsible use of pesticides”.

“NAFDAC would engage with other sister agencies like the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON)”.

“Other organisations the agency would engage with are the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service”.

“The engagement was to ensure synergy in the regulation of pesticide and agrochemical products,” It added.