Reps commence investigation into N15bn Kashimbilla hydropower project

The House of Representatives on Monday commenced an investigation into over N15 billion allegedly misappropriated by the Federal Ministry of Power for the implementation of the Kashimbilla hydropower project among others.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, who presided over the investigative hearing held at the National Assembly, also summoned Managing Director/CEO of Aso Savings over the N2 billion audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) in 2015.

The Chairman and members of the Committee who expressed displeasure over unabated breach of extant financial regulations and relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) summoned all the staff of Ministry of Power who failed to retire the advances collected for more than five years.

Worried by the development, the Committee threatened to name and shame the public servants in question.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

N2.5trn Voted For Federal Roads In 20 Years

THE Federal Government has in the last 20 years allocated the sum of N2.542 trillion to construction and rehabilitation of federal roads, Tribune Online findings at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, as well as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, have revealed. The allocation was made during the administrations of four former leaders of the country; General Abdulsalami Abubakar (1999), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Alhaji Umaru Yar’ Adua (2007-2010) and Dr Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) and the current…

School Reopening: JAMB Meets Heads Of Tertiary Institutions On New Admission Date

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) is considering a new date for the commencement of the 2020 admissions processes from the earlier announced date of 22nd August 2020. The Board would accordingly meet all the tertiary institutions on Monday, 10th August 2020, to brainstorm on the possibility of shifting…

MONDAY LINES: Let’s Close Schools Forever

This one that COVID death is killing kings and their horsemen, big men dropping in droves, what do you think will happen if coronavirus stays put till 2023? Will there be elections?” “Why won’t there be elections? Life is for the living. We will hold rallies. We will campaign, we will sing, dance and thoroughly abuse our opponents…