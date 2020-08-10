Court affirms order stopping minister from giving recognition to NYCN leadership

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday affirmed a restraining order stopping the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, from according any form of recognition to the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) under Comrade Saraigbe Sukubo.

Justice Taiwo also affirmed the order stopping Sukubo from parading himself as National President of NYCN, pending the determination of a suit challenging the legality of the congress that produced him.

When the matter came up on Monday, Sukubo who is the first defendant informed the court through his counsel, Clement Aninuoya, that he had filed a motion asking the court to set aside the restraining order.

Aninuoya also told the court that the Incorporated Trustees of the NYCN which secured the restraining order against him had filed a counter-affidavit opposing his motion and served same on him during the proceedings.

He, therefore, prayed the court to grant him an adjournment to enable him to react to issues raised in the counter affidavit of the plaintiff.

Justice Taiwo in a brief ruling granted the request for adjournment request and adjourned the matter for hearing of all pending motions till August 24, 2020.

Justice Taiwo, however, affirmed that the restraining order granted by his court restraining the Minister of Youth and Sports development from recognising the disputed NYCN leadership and its president from parading himself still subsists until it is set aside.

He warned that no party in the matter should do anything to overreach the court in the issues slated for resolution.

The Incorporated Trustees of the NYCN had dragged Sukubo and the minister before the Federal High Court challenging the legality of the congress that produced Sukubo as the national president.

Before adjourning the matter to August 24, Justice Taiwo had queried counsel to the first defendant for writing a letter to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court asking for hearing of the case during court vacation without copying counsel to the plaintiff as required by rule of the court.

The court, therefore, warned lawyers to always play by the rule of court and in compliance with extant law.

