Reps assure on enacting robust ICT framework for job creation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday reiterated the 10th Assembly’s commitment to enacting a robust Information Communication Technology (ICT) legislative framework that will not only transform the country’s educational sector but also create fertile ground for job creation, youth empowerment, and economic diversification.

The Speaker made this assurance in Abuja during the flag-off of a public hearing on a Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Institute of Information Communication Technology, Idanre, Ondo State, which aims to provide full-time courses, teaching, instruction, and training in Information Communication Technology, and to provide for the appointment of the Provost and other officers responsible for the administration and discipline of students at the Institute. The hearing also covered a Bill for an Act to promote Information Technology Education, Entrepreneurship, and Infrastructure Development across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with Atisbo as the hub for the South-West Zone. The event was convened by the House Committee on Digital and Information Technology (ICT), chaired by Hon. Stanley Adedeji.

Hon. Tajudeen, represented by the Majority Deputy Whip, Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka, expressed delight over the intentions of the bills. He stated that a “robust ICT framework will not only transform our educational sector but also create fertile ground for job creation, youth empowerment, and economic diversification.”

He added, “It will serve as a strong barrier against the challenges of unemployment and social discontent, equipping our youth with skills that align with the demands of the 21st-century workplace. These initiatives align seamlessly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on youth empowerment and job creation.

“It is imperative for us to explore how ICT can transform the way education is conducted, how students learn, how knowledge is transmitted, and how educational processes are managed. We must tap into the immense potential of emerging and future ICT technologies to revolutionize the education system.”

While urging various stakeholders to contribute robust inputs to the provisions of the legislation, he expressed optimism that “the success of these bills transcends legislative processes. It requires a collective commitment to implementing policies that will redefine the role of technology in our national development narrative.”

On his part, Chairman of the House Committee on Digital and Information Technology, Rep. Adedeji Stanley Olajide, explained that the bill seeking to establish the Federal Institute of Information Communication Technology will provide full-time courses in teaching, instruction, and training in information communication technology.

“It will also award HND, ND, Diplomas, and Professional Certificates in ICT. This Institute, once established, will train young Nigerians to become world-class programmers and software developers. It will also provide them the opportunity to acquire the relevant skills and critical competencies required to participate in the new global information and communication technology economy.”

The second bill, which seeks to promote Information Technology Education, Entrepreneurship, and Infrastructure Development across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, recognizes the transformative potential of Information Technology (IT) in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and empowering youth across the country. This will provide job opportunities for unemployed youth.

