Leave my wife, new baby out of criticisms, Skitmaker warns online trolls

Popular Nigerian content creator and actor Akinyoola Ayoola, widely known as Kamo State, has issued a stern warning to online critics who continue to drag his family into their negative commentary.

In a new Instagram video, the skit maker called for respect and urged the public to keep his wife and child out of their online drama.

Kamo, who has faced heavy criticism on social media in recent weeks, expressed frustration over how personal matters involving his family have become targets for trolls.

He noted that while he is no stranger to public scrutiny as a public figure, dragging his family—especially his wife and newborn daughter—crosses a line.

The content creator and his wife, Esther Olamide, welcomed their first child in April 2025—a joyous occasion that was shared with fans and well-wishers across various platforms.

The couple had earlier tied the knot in December 2024, in what many described as a beautiful and intimate ceremony. However, since then, they have been subjected to various forms of online criticism.

One major source of backlash came after Kamo State failed to accompany his pregnant wife on the red carpet at the premiere of Funke Akindele’s movie Everybody Loves Jenifa in December.

The situation further escalated when it was revealed that Akindele had played a significant role in their lives—sponsoring the naming ceremony of their baby and featuring in several of Kamo’s skits.

While some fans praised the veteran filmmaker for her generosity, others began spinning conspiracy theories, which Kamo described as hurtful and misleading.

In his Instagram reel, Kamo’s voice was heavy with emotion as he warned that while he may tolerate criticism directed at him, involving his family—who are not in the public eye—was deeply unfair.

He appealed to those in the habit of tearing others down online to show empathy and maintain boundaries.

“Respect my family. Say anything about me, but leave my wife and daughter out of it,” he said in the video. “They didn’t sign up for this. I’m the public figure here—not them.”

