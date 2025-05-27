We will make Ekiti safe, secure for children — Oyebanji

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has assured the citizens that his government will institutionalize policies that will safeguard the children against molestation and guarantee them a brighter future to unlock their potential for prosperity.

Declaring war on child bullying, Oyebanji added that every policy and institutional frameworks emplaced to offer them freedom, will be zealously implemented, so that they can live and grow under an ambience devoid of any form of molestation.

The governor gave the assurance on Tuesday, during the 2025 edition of the “Children’s Day” celebration, held at the Ekitiparapo Pavilion, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State Capital, with the theme: “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, saluted the industries of Ekiti teachers, caregivers, parents, and others, who are playing pivotal roles in shaping the future of the children, saying their efforts won’t be in vain.

The governor posited that all hands would have to be put on the plough, for the state to achieve a society bereft of child bullying, stating that his administration was incurably committed to raising confident, mentally resilient, and emotionally secure children.

According to him, ” I am delighted to join you in celebrating your Day, an annual reminder of the hope, potential, and power within you. We honour you all as the treasures that you are. Indeed, you are God’s gift to us. Being here is a great privilege, and I appreciate these blessings. Ekiti is proud to stand with the world in saying no to bullying of our children in all its forms.

“We are building a society where every child feels safe, seen, heard, and supported regardless of background or circumstance. The government is enforcing the Child Rights Law and other relevant laws and policies that protect children’s rights. These efforts are driven by the belief that a secure and happy child becomes a productive adult.

“A bullying-free society is a dream and a responsibility we must all carry together. Our children need love, empathy, and protection. That is why we continue to promote child-friendly initiatives that instil confidence, self-worth, and dignity in every child.

“Bullying, whether physical, verbal, emotional, or cyber, is unacceptable and has no place in our homes, schools, or communities. It can destroy a child’s self-esteem, cause lifelong trauma, and derail academic and social progress.

“I encourage every child here today to speak up if you experience bullying or witness someone else being hurt. Whether it’s at home, school, on the playground, or online, report it. Talk to your parents, teachers, neighbours, or any adult you trust. You are never alone.”

Speaking, the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, Mrs Peju Babafemi, said the Ekiti State organised symposia across the three senatorial districts to commemorate the event, where the student participants performed exceedingly well.

Babafemi explained that the administration of Governor Oyebanji over the years has invested in the education of children, which she said is yielding positive results with the children winning laurels for themselves and the state.

The Commissioner said, “This year’s celebration theme, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” is apt. It speaks to the administration’s policy thrust under its Human Capital Development Agenda. The State Government has indeed been demonstrating that people are the greatest assets of the State, ensuring a safe environment for everyone to live happily and thrive.

” Bullying can be verbal, physical, social, cyber, sexual and religious. Bullying in any form is detrimental to the government’s tireless efforts to ensure quality education and holistic development of our children.

” It can have debilitating and lasting effects on our children’s emotional and physical health, impacting their cognitive, social, and overall growth. In extreme cases, it can drive children out of school.

” Ekiti State Government is ensuring that children are not only in school but are happy being in school. Our public schools across the State have a conducive learning environment with qualified personnel.

” Similarly, the First Lady, H.E. Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, through her Widows and Orphans Hope (WAOH) Support Foundation and other life-transforming programmes, is bringing succour to many indigent pupils and students. Her mentoring Programme, BAORESS Interface With Adolescents, provides learning platforms on self-esteem, etiquette, and comportment for our secondary school children.

“Educators, parents, organisations, and community leaders must work with the government to build a bullying-free generation. Our future as families and society hangs on these young ones who will take over the batons of leadership. We need to imbibe the correct values in them and protect them from all forms of bullying, abuse, and violence.”

In her lecture, Professor Remi Famiwole, the Director, Centre for Foundation Programmes at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, called on all stakeholders in the school system to embark on aggressive campaigns against bullying.

Other stakeholders, including the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, the SUBEB Chairman, Prof Femi Akinwumi, Wife of Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Olori Bosede Adejugbe, among others, expressed worries that over 70% of Nigerian children were being molested in various forms.

The well attended annual event featured trophy presentations to the best schools in Inter- School March Past, gifts to best students in symposia organised in senatorial order, cultural display, dancing and distribution of books to participating children, to add values and panache to the celebration.

