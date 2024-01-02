The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, visited the ailing veteran Nollywood actor Mr. Zack Orji at the National Hospital in Abuja.

Accompanying her were notable dignitaries, including Hajia Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice President; Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development; Mrs Rachael Umahi, the wife of the Minister for Works; and Mrs Bello Matawalle, the wife of the Minister of State for Defence, among others.

While her visit to the hospital was initially to commemorate the first baby born in the new year, Senator Tinubu also took the opportunity to visit the veteran actor.

Though specific details of her interaction with Mr Orji were limited at the time of reporting, it was disclosed that she spent approximately 13 minutes with him.

Sources revealed that Mr Orji’s health has shown signs of improvement since his admission to the hospital, attributed partly to the intervention of Kennedy-Ohanenye.

Speaking to The Nation on Monday, the National Hospital Public Relations Officer (PRO), Tayo Hastrup, said Orji is now in stable condition.

“He has started talking. He is in stable condition. His wife is by his side. We really thank God for him,” he said.

Recall that Orji was admitted to the National Hospital at the weekend after he slumped in his toilet.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…