The Kaduna Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported a devastating road crash on the Kaduna-Zaria motorway, resulting in six fatalities and 11 injuries.

According to Mr Kabir Nadabo, the Sector Commander, the incident occurred at the Aliko filling station on the Kaduna-Zaria motorway around 6:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

Nadabo attributed the multiple accidents to speeding and reckless driving, leading to the temporary cessation of motorists’ movement in the area.

He further added that prompt intervention by the rescue team of Zebra 35 Rigachikun facilitated the rescue operations at the scene.

Despite the severity of the crash, Nadabo confirmed that the road is now open and accessible for traffic, ensuring a clear passage for motorists after the incident.

“The initial investigation of the crash revealed that 23 people were involved in the crash; 11 were injured, and sadly, all six lost their lives,” Nadabo said.

He said that the investigation revealed that the Toyota bus was coming from Ilesha and heading to Batsari, in Katsina State, adding, ” The driver was at high speed, lost control, and rammed into a moving vehicle, thus causing the crash.”

Nadabo said most of the road traffic crashes on the highway were caused by motorists not from Kaduna State but mostly from other states and were due to fatigue.

He stated that, as the lead agency in transport management and road safety, the FRSC was saddened by this unfortunate but avoidable incident.

”The Corps in Kaduna State will continue to perform its statutory duty of saving lives and properties and, most fundamentally, creating awareness of the dangers of road safety vices and unethical road culture.

“Kaduna State is a critical corridor; therefore, the state command has established instruments of safety that will guide transporters on the importance of safe travel in this yuletide season and beyond.

”Remember, the more we educate motorists on the significance of cultivating safety behaviour on the roads, the fewer road traffic crashes will be experienced,” he said.

He called on the stakeholders, particularly the transport unions, to help reach out and advocate the language of safety for their drivers.

Nadabo added that the corps was liaising with media outlets to better inform the public on the dangers of dangerous driving, overloading, driving with worn-out tyres, fatigue caused by long journeys, and other factors.

The sector commander appealed to all categories of road users to abide by safe driving ethics at all times.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…