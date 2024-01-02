A group identified as the Concerned Northern Forum has cautioned President Bola Tinubu over the use of the report before him submitted by Jim Obazee, the special investigator hired to check the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its suspended governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

The Forum added that the President must tread with a high level of caution here because he might be blindfolded and walking in a field full of buried land mines.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Aliyu Muhammad, the Forum questioned the antecedents of the special investigator, insisting that he is not qualified to lead such a national assignment, especially one that has to do with finance, given his antecedents.

“Unless the President is interested in his expertise in personal witch hunts and controversies capable of inciting chaos, Jim Obazee has no business investigating the CBN or any other financial institution for that matter.

“Mr President should heed the action of firing Jim Obazee by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari, who is known to despise and fight corruption,” the Forum said.

“Therefore, President Bola Tinubu must not use this report; its basis is as compromised as the author of the report. It is one-sided, partial, and some of its recommendations are fatal to the economic well-being of Nigeria, the statement added.

