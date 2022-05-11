Reducing smoking prevalence through prevention

Opinions
By Olufisayo Adeoti
smoking Patriarchy and gender, The bullets were meant for us, Naval mines, Menace of land-grabbers, Between the Federal Government and ASUU , Evelyn Joshua: Of courage, Of marauders and brigands, corruption and more corruption,. 2023: Nigerians On infelicities , ASUU strike and Nigeria’, And Mr Putin fell for the bait, For a virile society, Nigeria does not need, Illogicality of exclusive APC, The applicability of UNSC resolution 2250 in West Africa, On accountability and Nigerian, World Cancer Day, The Nigerian telecommunication sector, Economic revitalization of Nigeria, A deep look at Nigeria’s security challenges A deep look How digital remittance revolution, youths The boy child: A note abuse Ogun Nigerian fiscal law, Zero emission target, mkpulu mmiri GSM Of #EndSARS panel report and white paper, Appraising strategist Understanding Modern Nigeria, Taking safety more seriously, Buhari halt the waste of lives, Still on legislative independence, non-kinetic approach The need for security, child abuse Why Nigeria NEF Ekiti State a toddler, choices in 2023: The challenge Reflections on 61 years, VAT combat Okowa, Futile revolt of political, apocalypse The ultimate maestro, Emmanuel Olaniyi Oladeji, Pandemic disruptions, okowa S.T. Ola Akande, International Women’s Day colours: Myth or reality?, girls Oladosu Oladipo as catalyst, Respite for abandoned roads, Public intellection and the future, millionaires Pa Gad Adebisi Akerele The hurried return The ticking time bomb Nnamani Plateau genocide, On interagency collaboration, The Imperative of counter-narratives, Checking unhealthy, Ondo electorate prevailed, On the problem, Man with a plan, Of defection and politics, restructuring We ain’t as different, Rebuilding Lagos after #EndSARS, Dot-Nation and poverty, Relocating the destitute, Delta State and fault, Of Lagos, FG and security initiatives , FG-Twitter duel, The dilemma over grazing, class Bee The renewed onslaught, Fifty-fourth anniversary, Post-graduation phobia, Nigerian football clubs, Another look at the Nigerian, So they knew Odumakin, Why investment in public, Aswani market road, Lagos waterways prisoners of their own, Disease religion and love, xenophobes, Leah Sharibu, SCOAN: Of love, hope in a fractured world, Act to curb the powers of Death, Nigerian football clubs and incessant road mishaps, Kalu’s significant response

THE Royal College of Nursing in the UK is currently running a campaign tagged “Prevention is better than cure”. This is a phrase that is learned early in life the world over: wisdom passed down by our forebears. We often save ourselves the harmful effects of any action by avoiding such actions in the first place, rather than waiting to remedy the resulting consequences. This philosophy applies to all areas of life, and to the maintenance of assets. Prevention is a principle in modern primary healthcare systems and a major factor in the increasing global popularity of wellness programmes .In healthcare, where the concept is most popular, the logic is quite straightforward: go upstream to tackle the causes of ill-health rather than waiting downstream to cure the resulting illnesses. As global health concerns mount over the health impact of smoking, all scientifically verified measures that can drive down the prevalence of smoking should be encouraged and pursued. In recent months, different civil society organisations (CSO) have increased the call for implementation of graphic health warnings alongside text on cigarette packs. The clamour must be applauded for considering the potential harm of tobacco smoke exposure to smokers and non-smokers who are in proximity to them.

Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) is a pragmatic approach to reducing the harm from combustible tobacco based on the scientific and empirical evidence that the risk of harm to smokers is from the toxic effluents that result when tobacco is burned, which the smokers in turn inhale, and not from the nicotine that they crave. Therefore, by providing alternative products that deliver nicotine or the sensation of smoking but without the combustion of tobacco, THR prevents nicotine consumers from exposure to harmful tobacco smoke, which they would otherwise get from combustible tobacco. As a public health strategy, THR advises and encourages smokers to switch from combustible tobacco to these alternative products, which are known as reduced risk products (RRP). RRPs include e-cigarettes; heated tobacco products (HTP, which heat tobacco without burning them), nicotine pouches; nicotine gums and others.

Whereas, proponents of THR recognise that abstinence remains the best way to prevent tobacco harm, experience has shown over time that abstinence is not always feasible. For those users who are either unable or unwilling to quit, RRPs are targeted at smokers who choose to continue to enjoy nicotine, while appreciating the harm from tobacco smoke. Prevention of smoking at any stage remains a more effective health and wellness strategy than stopping, hence more proactive initiatives that translate to earlier interventions tend to yield better outcomes. This is perhaps among the reasons that countries, which were early adopters of graphic health warnings on cigarette packs, have not only accepted the empirical evidence of the effectiveness of THR but are also implementing science-backed regulations that provide guidance on the use of reduced risk products.

In an evidence brief published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2014, WHO reported that citizens of such countries like Canada and the UK indicated that pictorial health warnings on cigarette packs provided more motivation to quit than text only warnings.However, in more recent times, the government of Canada through Health Canada has issued science-backed statements such as “Completely replacing cigarette smoking with vaping will reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals” and“Vaping products and e-cigarettes deliver nicotine in a less harmful way than smoking cigarettes” among several messages to adult smokers to move them away from combustible tobacco products.  With graphic health warnings mostly limited to cigarette packs, smokers tend to encounter them following a decision to not only smoke but also to proceed to purchasing cigarettes. At that point, a decision has already been made to smoke and the graphic images at the point of sale or on cigarettes packs might be less effective as a deterrent. On the other hand, THR messages continuously and steadily enjoin smokers to turn away from combustible cigarettes and switch to alternative products that prevent exposure to toxic tobacco smoke. This messaging does not depend on a smoker’s contact with cigarette packs. Beyond providing earlier warnings, THR also provides less risky alternatives on the understanding that smokers really crave nicotine, which is not toxic, and not the toxic smoke from tobacco combustion.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence(NICE) of the UK has published aguidance on THR (or alternative tobacco products) and its efficacy in driving down smoking rates. The guidance recognises that quitting smoking is always the best option for smokers, but it supports the use of licensed nicotine containing products (NCPs) to help smokers,who are currently unable to quit, to switch to a less harmful option. A study by William G Shadel, Steven C Martino, Claude M Setodji, Michael Dunbarin, et al., to assess the efficacy of graphic health warnings in deterring tobacco smokers was published by Oxford Academic in June 2019. The result showed that graphic health warning labels reduced the chances of cigarette purchases for smokers with lower nicotine dependence but had no effect on smokers with higher dependence.

This study is a pointer for many African countries that have implemented graphic health warnings only, to further adopt THR as a scientifically established strategy with empirical evidence of success in reducing smoking rates and preventing death and illness.


  • Adeoti writes in from Lagos

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Opinions

Nigeria: A storm of declarations

Opinions

Poverty and inequality in Nigeria

Opinions

On viability of Nigerian printing industry

Opinions

Awujale S. K. Adetona at 88: Salute to longevity, sagacity

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More