Redesigned naira affecting poor Nigerians — Primate Ayodele

“Either they are fighting politicians or not, the poor masses will be at the receiving end”

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to reconsider the January 31 deadline for the old naira notes to become invalid.

According to him, the newly redesigned naira is a devise to inflict pains on poor Nigerian masses.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that the CBN Governor has destroyed the economy of the country while re-echoing his statement that the naira redesign will not amount to any tangible thing for the country.

He explained that the naira redesign and deadline is affecting the poor masses and that the hardship will continue even in the next government because the destroyed economy will still be transferred to the next leadership.

‘’CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele has destroyed the economy of the country and neither the poor nor rich will enjoy this government till it ends.

“I said before that the naira redesign will not amount to anything tangible. The naira redesign policy is affecting the poor masses, they don’t know it yet and it is the destroyed economy that will be transferred to the new government.

ALSO READ: Cash policy probe: Reps read Riot Act to CBN Governor, others

“Nigeria has just started suffering, this hardship will go a long way. The money will cause hardship because the masses will suffer more in this money change process.’’

The prophet described the money change process as a wrong advice at a wrong time because it will not address corruption as politicians will always find their way; rather “the poor masses will be the ones suffering for the inefficiency of Godwin Emefiele”.

‘’This will not affect politicians directly but the poor masses, it’s very wrong advice at a wrong time, changing the money doesn’t address corruption in any way because politicians will always find their ways. This is a war against the poor masses, they are the ones affected by this.





‘’Emefiele has dragged Nigeria into another trouble because he won’t be able to solve this, he will run out of ideas and the money will create economic troubles and hardship. The banks will be affected too in this process because we will have a sloppy economy. Either they are fighting politicians or not, the poor masses will be at the receiving end.’’