Kachikwu urges Tinubu to excuse self from Feb 25 Presidential race

Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu has called on the Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to excuse himself from the 2023 presidential race.

Kachikwu at a Press Briefing in Abuja said old age is a gift any living being would love to experience, however, where there is a challenge with the presence of the mind at all times it becomes an issue, particularly where the person is expected to handle a nation as complex as Nigeria.

“There is nothing wrong with being old or sick as we will all get old someday. We also all get sick at some point or the other. I have a problem with a candidate with significant cognitive disabilities embarrassing my nation and making a mockery of the entire political process.

“Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has no business being in this race or continuing this race. He has said it is his turn and I agree: it is his turn to do the honourable thing and withdraw from this race.

“I call on his family, his party, the APC and President Buhari to prevail on him to do the right thing,” he enjoined.

He pointed out that Nigeria faces the same fate it was plunged into at the beginning of the APC administration where the ill health of the extant President affected governance.

His words: “We are in this mess because we don’t question anything as a people. We are apathetic to politics and governance. We fail to see the connection between government, governance and our lives because the Nigerian Government has merely existed in name of the Nigerian people for too long.

“I believe that President Buhari had some good intentions in mind when he ran for office but alas when his health failed, his government also failed.

“Today, the same APC that failed the Nigerian people monumentally with a sick president has presented another sick candidate to the Nigerian people.

The ADC Presidential candidate said, “There is too much at stake in this election for Nigeria and Nigerians. An INEC that willfully disobeys court orders has already rigged the elections. Nigeria can’t afford another heartbreak.





It is a tragedy that a month before the Presidential Elections, the myriad issues that plague our nation have not been debated by the Presidential Candidates.

“How do we fix our economy other than just saying from consumption to production? Produce what, where and when?

“We can’t continue to deceive our youths and generality of Nigerians with cliches and nice-sounding phrases.

“How do we solve our energy crisis? Is it okay for Nigerians to perennially queue for fuel or live in darkness in the year 2023? What if unemployment, housing, infrastructural deficit, security and our nationhood?

“When do we discuss and debate these in detail so the Nigerian people know what is at stake in this election? Our nation is in serious trouble.

“Any presidential candidate who thinks he can preside over this nation without a clearly articulated plan on how to fix our problems from day one is living in Lalaland.

“The over 120 million poor Nigerians who carry the burden of our failures are rumbling. When this rumbling will turn into an earthquake, no one knows.

Kachikwu also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to defend democracy by ensuring it remained firm on the rules of the game.

“I also call on INEC to wake up from their slumber. We can’t continue to be known as the nation that conducts sham elections.

“INEC can’t continue to pretend not to see the voter inducement that takes place at rallies all over the country. What of the primaries? Has anyone been indicted, sanctioned or punished?

