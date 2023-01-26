Police arrest gang leader over torture of 89-year-old man accused of witchcraft

Policemen have arrested a young man suspected to be the leader of the nine-man gang that abducted and tortured 89-year-old man Elder Kyado Justin for allegedly inflicting illness through witchcraft on a younger person in their village.

Ushahemba Agena the arrested gang leader was said to have led some youths at the Tse Agena-Gbamacha council ward in the Gwer East local government area to abduct the elderly man for the illness of Terzunge Agena.

The State Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene who confirmed the arrest said that policemen who swooped n the area rescued the elderly man and had been taken to the federal medical centre for treatment.

According to her, “On 18/1/2023 at about 1130hr, it was gathered that Elder Kyado Justin ‘m’89 years old of Tse Agena- Gbamacha council ward, Gwer- East LGA was abducted by a 9-man gang for alleged witchcraft against a young man who had been sick in the area as pronounced by a witch doctor.

“The youth took him(Octogenarian) to an area where they prepared fire and compelled the Octogenarian to sit by the fire so that by this torture, he will confess that he had a hand in the ill health of one Terzungwe Agena.

“Upon the arrival of the police, the hoodlums abandoned the victim who had sustained various degrees of burns at his waist and legs and ran away He was rescued and taken to federal medical centre Apir where he is receiving treatment.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Ushahemba Agena who led the mob to the victim’s house. Efforts are been made to arrest suspects at large.

Anene said that the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abbashas condemned the barbaric act in totality and pledged his commitment to arrest and deal with perpetrators of the act under the laws.

“The CP calls on traditional rulers and leaders of communities where such inhuman practices are springing up to educate their children/wards as the command, under his watch will not tolerate this act,” Anene said in the statement.

