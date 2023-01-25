[BREAKING] Cash policy probe: Reps read Riot Act to CBN Governor, others

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The leadership of House of Representatives on Wednesday read Riot Act to the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele and its management team over the public outcry on the 31st January, 2023 deadline issued on the cash withdrawal limit and cash swap policy.

Chairman, Ad-hoc Committee investigating the policy, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa who stated this while briefing members on the communication from CBN on the inability of the CBN management to attend the investigative hearing.

While noting that the CBN Governor and other Directors are employees of Nigerians, Hon. Ado-Doguwa warned that the House will not tolerate any excuses for the absence of the invited public office holders on the rescheduled date – Thursday, 27th January, 2023 by 1pm.

The lawmaker who reiterate the need for a review of the policy which he described as “unpopular”, argued that the policy has impacted negatively on businesses and well-being of Nigerians across the country, as well as payment of dowry in some parts of the Northern region who rejected old naira notes.

Comments
