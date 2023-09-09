The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has charged graduands of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, to give their first fruit to God in order to get multiplied and for prosperity.

Adeboye, visitor to the university while speaking at the 15th convocation ceremony at the campus in Ede, also admonished them to be good ambassadors of the institution and build relationships that will take them to their desired height.

The general Overseer who was represented by the chairman, Board of Trustees of the institution, Pastor Olukoya Pitan, also charged graduating senior students of Redeemer’s University to give their first fruit to God to get back in the multitude saying, God reward those who give to him in the form of tithes and offerings.

He further charged the graduating students not to get distracted by word attraction to distract them from the fear of God towards building a prosperous nation.

His words; “To the graduating students, I congratulate you very warmly. As you exit from the university, don’t allow the world and its lust to distract you to take the fear of God in you out; practice godliness. Be a lover of God and his word, and remember that all things answer to prayer if rightly done.

“God is the rewarder, give to him your first fruit, tithe and offering; nothing can stop your prosperity.

“Always remember your Alma Mata as you go. God who is the owner of Redeemer University will bless you.

“I want to admonish you graduands not to allow the world to distract you to take the fear of God in you out.

“Always be a good ambassador of Redeemer’s University wherever you go and build relationships that will lead you to success.”

“I thank God that we are having this special graduation today and I congratulate each of you very warmly”

