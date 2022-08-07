Reasons why you should write your will at 40

A lot of people cringe at the mention of the writing of a will. This is because the fear of death resonates in their hearts.

A will is a statement or declaration of how you want your properties shared after your death.

Writing your will at 40 years does not mean you wish your death or that you wish that something bad happens to you.

Writing a will is just evidence of proper preparation to avoid unpleasant occurrences in the future.

You don’t have to wait until you acquire great properties or wealth before writing a will. You can make preparations with the little you have. This will save your loved ones from future embarrassment or disputes when you are gone.

A lot of people die without writing their will, and this has made their properties owned by someone else.

Writing your will at 40 years is advisable. This article will give you insight on reasons you should do so.

1. It will protect your children

It is generally said that parents work and earn so hard for their children. It is important that those children you’ve toiled and labored to leave something behind get to have access to their inheritance.

Writing your will at forty is the best way to protect your future from greedy uncles, aunties or relatives.

2. To ensure your properties are distributed evenly and as you wished

A will ensures that your assets (no matter how much or small it is) is shared and distributed according to your wish. Not writing a will enables strangers to get or inherit some of your assets against your wish.

3. It makes your loved ones aware of your properties

Having a will helps your family to be aware of all your properties in case something happens. If you leave sooner or later without a will or keeping your family updated, most of your properties (if not all) become owned by someone else or the government.





4. It reduces family disputes

For someone who has family issues (extended or nuclear family), you might need to have a will in advance stating who will inherit your estates or properties. This will save your family stress as well reduce unnecessary friction or arguments after you’ve gone.

5. To provide for your spouse

Leaving instructions behind as regards your properties helps you administer your properties. Just in case you are not aware, your spouse does not automatically inherit your properties unless there is a legal instruction, except in a few cases.

6. It allows you to appoint a responsible guardian for your young kids

Writing a will at 40 will help you appoint and make plans for your children as to who will take up the role as their guardian. This saves your children from emotional trauma while your family decides who takes custody of your children.

Making proper plans for the future might be difficult, but it saves your family from unnecessary friction coupled with the grief from the loss. It protects your loved ones’ legacy.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE