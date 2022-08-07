I want to feed souls with good music —Puncho

Inspired by the joy and peace music brings to his soul, budding music star and songwriter, Eli Paul Ebubechukwu, otherwise known as Puncho says he wants to feed his fans good music that would not only lift their souls but one that has the capacity to enrich their lives.

For him, good music should speak to the hearts of its listeners and inspire them to become better at whatever they choose to do rather than influencing them into making wrong choices or becoming society menace.

While Puncho started his entertainment journey as a childhood dancer, he has always been fascinated by everything music represents in the lives of people, adding that he started learning how to sing by paying attention to music melodies, songs from different genres as he started writing songs when he was still in the secondary school.

Puncho who was born and raised in Kano State while speaking with R about the growth his music career has experienced since he decided to go professional with his craft, said only those who don’t understand what good music does to the soul and body will confuse the impact it usually has on the people.

Describing his sound as hybrid of various sub genre of Afro music including Afrobeats, Afrofusion, Afroswing, alternative afro among others, Puncho said he is coming into the music industry with a fresh vibe that will put his name and music on the lips and minds of everybody who listens to him, insisting that nothing or no one is strong enough to intimidate him or his career.

With array of stars currently pervading the music atmosphere in Nigeria and Africa, Puncho who is now signed to Lanre Records believes the sky is big enough for everyone who dares to fly and create enduring legacy in the industry, adding that “I don’t see or pay attention to what others are doing; I am concerned about my growth and keeping my fans entertained.”

