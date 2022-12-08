Reactions trail the upgrade of AIB to NSIB

THE recent transformation of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to a multi-modal transport accident agency has elicited reactions from key players across the sector with many describing the feat as one of the positive feats achieved by the present government.

With the new status, the bureau which hitherto was only responsible for investigation air accidents and incidents has now been empowered to spread its functions to maritime, rail and road accidents and incidents following the repeal of the AIB Act.

Following the new NSIB Act 2022 signed by President Muhammed Buhari last week, the former AIB has assumed a new nomenclature of the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

Many key players who reacted to the development have attributed the resolve by the government to make the move a reality to the exemplary performance of the present management of the AIB in its ability to not only investigate causes of many past crashes and the ones that happened under the present administration, but equally gained international recognitions from around the world.

In his reaction, the retired Managing Director of the United States’ National Transportation Safety Bureau (NTSB), Mr Dennis Jones described the achievements under the AIB led management of Akin Olateru as extraordinary.

The former American NTSB boss listed some of the achievements recorded under the present AIB management to include: expansion and modernization of the AIB, building structures, launch of the training centre, modernization, compilation of a competent and professional staff and connectivity to cyberspace through a prominent website combined with the admirable use of apps and social media.

According to Jones, the foreign assistance by AIB-N, also provided in the acceptance and successful completion of a delegated investigation which he said marked a shining achievement of Olateru.

“As such, I can confidently say that the gains and strides made by AIB-N under your leadership have been extraordinary, if not altogether unprecedented and consequently the organisation has become a world-class and premiere accident investigation organisation worthy of global recognition for its contribution to aviation safety and as an exemplary model of being an enterprising government agency.

With the change in the nomenclature of the accident investigation bureau, other key players are however calling for the full autonomy of the NSIB as against its present position as an agency under the ministry of aviation.

In his comment, the security expert, Group Captain John Ojikutu, retired declared “AIB-N is now NSIB, may I hereby ask; will the NSIB still remain within the Ministry of Aviation? Will the Ministry of Aviation continue to remain outside the Ministry of Transportation?

“We better begin now to start thinking of which Ministry is appropriate for it before we compound further the existing economic problems of Aviation. I have suggested once that NIMET as an environmental service provider should be domiciled in the ministry of environment and the NSIB, like the petroleum transition pipelines and power transmission lines be included in the Bill before the NASS, and be made by autonomous.”

Still asking in the euphoria of the success story, the former AIB now turned NSIB has recorded another feat as it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom of Daudi Arabia on the need to enhance aviation safety between the two countries.

Signing the MOU on behalf of Nigeria, the Director General of NSIB, Olaterusaidthe feat would ensure cooperation and assistance in the field of civil aircraft accident and incident investigation.

The cooperation agreement he said would also allow both parties to assist in the areas of investigation training, sharing of information and expertise consistent with the Standard and Recommended Practices of Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention.





“You have to understand that there is only one aviation in the world and the rule of the game is cooperation; there is no country that is an island. We need to work together as a team to enhance safety. Yes, we are both established, we have equipment and human capital but there are many lessons we can learn from each other. It is all about improving safety of the flying public”.

Speaking, the Director-General, Accident Investigation Bureau. Saudi Arabia, Abdulelah O. Felemban, said “We are here in Nigeria to sign an MoU with our counterpart on an Executive Cooperation Programme to promote aviation safety. There are many lessons to learn from accident investigation. The benefit for both of us is that we get to learn from each other, exchange information and exchange knowledge with our counterpart”.

Meanwhile, the NSIB has commenced the process for its transition into a multimodal accident investigation body with the setting up of an in-house committee for the implementation of the new act on the establishment of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).