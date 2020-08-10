Re: One by one, those Senators are departing

Dear Mr. Eric Teniola,

Our attention has been drawn to your article in the Opinion section (page 11) of the Tribune Newspaper dated 07 August 2020 with the title, ‘One by one, those Senators are departing.’

Buried in your list of names of those departed is the name of my father, Senator Isa Obaro (Kwara South) who is very much alive, hale and hearty! This error due to lack of journalistic due diligence on your part has not only caused my dad and his immediate family emotional distress, as we have been entertaining several calls from home and abroad from concerned family and friends, who are equally distressed and alarmed by this error.

My father, Senator Isa Obaro is an elder statesman retired to his country home in Okene, Kogi State. He is presently the Waziri of Egbiraland and his opinion well sought in matters concerning the socio-political welfare of the Egbira people. He is physically and mentally active. He is an avid reader of national dailies and follows the national politics with keen interest; little wonder he did not miss your specious article.

On behalf of the entire family and friends of Senator Isa Obaro, we hereby demand a correction of this error in the national dailies preferably within 48 hours of receipt of this letter. We thank you for your anticipated due diligence.

Dr Ajibogun Anave F.H (Nee Obaro)

fajobogun@gmail.com.

