Re: Banditry: Kaduna’s frightening casualty figures

THE glaring weaknesses in the 19th March 2021 editorial of the Nigerian Tribune suggests that it is time to talk about newspaper editorials and their intended purpose for our country and its tumultuous times. As the corporate opinion of a newspaper, an editorial is supposed to reflect a depth of organised thinking, research and analysis that helps to transform into knowledge the raw information in news reports and other materials. Editorials are a vital contribution to discourse, and newspapers ought to take their production seriously.

For starters, let us assess the approach taken in the said Nigerian Tribune editorial, titled Banditry: Kaduna’s frightening casualty figures. The editorial was about the 2020 Kaduna State Security Incidents Report presented on 10th March 2021 by the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs. The report detailed incidents of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnappings and killings in the state in 2020, including facts on casualties. Based on reports from various security agencies, these incidents were collated and reported based on local governments and senatorial zones. The report concluded with an analysis of the causes of these security incidents and an outline of what the Kaduna State Government is doing about the situation.

As the Kaduna State government noted in a statement prior to the event, “with its frequent updates on security events, the Ministry of Internal Security has broken a longstanding taboo in making security information that was usually classified public. This reflects both a commitment to transparency and the strength of the cordial relationship the Ministry has built with security agencies who trust it to responsibly handle security data. The Ministry has itself become a consistent source of information to the security agencies through its Operations Room which is open 24 hours to receive reports from citizens. “ The statement added that “the 2020 State Security Annual Report extends the transparency of the daily reports across an annual cycle, providing a facts-based assessment of the security challenges the state confronts.” One would think that an editorial would acknowledge this report as a serious account of a challenging situation, a transparent effort to present the bare facts of all the suffering as well as an account of the state government’s efforts to address the various dimensions of the security issues.

The Nigerian Tribune asserts that it “certainly beggars belief that the commissioner attempted to rationalize the stupendous figures, saying that victims of banditry and kidnapping cut across ethnic, religious and political divides, as if that makes the situation less objectionable”. When actions that are reported as criminal in Zamfara or Katsina happen in Kaduna, the same media reports them with ethno-religious narratives. The elevated opinion of a newspaper cannot dismiss efforts to set the records straight and present an accurate portrait of who constitutes the victim of banditry, repudiating the oft peddled fictions of land-grabbing and genocide against particular ethnic groups.

By dismissing a security report that is transparent about incidents and casualties, is the Nigerian Tribune saying that it prefers the concealment of challenging records by cloaking them as classified reports? Will any of the other 35 states or the Federal Government contemplate similar efforts at transparency seeing that some sections of the press will not summon the solemnity to study the contents? It seems that for some sections of the Nigerian media, it is the person that makes effort that should be condemned, not the one that does little or nothing.

El-Rufai’s government has put out statistics on security incidents in Kaduna State. It is worthy of emulation and serious contemplation.

Ado writes in via mayad497@yahoo.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…