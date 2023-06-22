The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has called for partnership with estate developers in the execution of a multi-billion Naira Glory-Royal Redeem City project in Kogi.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Clement Olubunmi, who made the call in an interview with the Newsmen in Lokoja.

He said the call became imperative in view of the huge financial implication of completing the project.

The general explained that the city is to be built on 120 Hectares of land in Lokoja, Kogi.

“One good thing is that the city is situated in a very good location. I commend the efforts being put in place by the management but we need to do more to bring the project to reality.

“Right now we’re talking about real estate and when it comes to real estate, we need a huge amount of money to execute it to satisfaction.

“As an expert, who has served in the Nigerian Army Property Ltd, I know what it means to build an estate of this magnitude.

“Thank God we have already settled the cost of land but what is expected is for us to introduce the cost of infrastructure development for proper assessment of what it takes to complete the project.

“What we intend to do is to invite estate developers to join hands with us in the completion of the project,” he said

Olubunmi explained that the infrastructure includes roads, drainage systems, electricity water supply facilities and recreational facilities like schools, hospitals, hotels/restaurants, and worship/event centres among others, which require huge capital.

“Going to a bank for a loan is another option but partnering with estate developers is the best option for a hitch-free completion of a project of this magnitude.





“This is why we are today calling on interested estate developers to join hands with us to give people and Nigerians a good and beautiful City to stay in. Remember Kogi is a confluence state and a gateway to both the southern and Northern parts of Nigeria, ” he said.

The general said that already graders were at the site clearing the land purposely for erosion control to protect the plots and the roads as the rain had set in.

According to him, the desire as a Church is to start work in the city as soon as the rain stops by October.

