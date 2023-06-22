The West-Minster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) has urged parents and other stakeholders in Ondo state, to embrace the newly launched e-learning platform on child protection and safeguard to protect the lives of children against any form of violence in the state.

The WFD Country Director, Adebowale Olorunmola, who made the call on Thursday at the launching of the e-learning platform on child protection and safeguarding in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said the platform is to put an end to violence against children in the society.

According to him, “WFD has been working towards what we call inclusive citizens participation in the issues that affect the lives of children and to support the promotion of deceptive governance.”

“In Ondo state, we have been working closely through the office of the first lady and other stakeholders to look into the implementation of the violence against persons prohibited law which was adopted in 2021.

“In the process of doing this, we have worked with ministries of justice, education, women’s affairs and public institutions for inclusive implementation.

“Also, persons with disability are part of our society and therefore, we did the printing of the VAPP law in such a way that they can have access to it in their own respective way of understanding.

“We have worked closely with the state Assembly to begin to discuss this violence against persons prohibition law in the process of implementation.

” We have also worked with the security agencies to achieve this. But the truth is that we cannot do this thing alone without carry along the most vulnerable people in the society and we are talking about minors here.”

Also Speaking, the Ondo state chairman of the Counselors Association of Nigeria, Joseph Oyadeyi, said; “our target is for our children, youths to leave safe, we all know that a lot of our children are facing many challenges at home, on the street, in the community and the schools.

“Many do not know their rights, where to go to and how to response to many of these challenges. Many future youth leaders do not know that as a result of violence there and there, many of them have lost their future and we are here to address it.

“We are in digital world and this platform will provide an opportunity for our children to be able to know more about their rights, about protecting themselves from violence and how to seek help from the right people to fight for their course.





“In Nigeria today, policy formulation is not the problem, but the implementation is the major problem. But with the collaboration of Ondo state government through the ministry of education, WFD, OSA-GB and other stakeholders, I believe that this policy will see the light of the day.

“I am very sure that our children will be fully protected from violence and I want to encourage teachers and counselors to take the full advantage of this initiative and impact it into the life of our children.”

Representative of Ondo state first lady, Temitope Daniyan, who spoke at the event said; “WFD have been helping us to sensitize the stakeholders on the implementation of the violence against persons prohibition (VAPP) law in the state.

“We need to play our own part as individual to help these children against any violence in our society.”

In his goodwill message, the Ondo state Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, said; “through this innovative platform, parents’, teachers, caregivers and professionals will have the required expertise in recognizing, preventing and responding to child abuse and neglect.

“Furthermore, the e-learning platform recognises the growing importance of digital safety in today’s interconnected world”

Agagu, who was represented by Mrs Olufunke Ademuyiwa, however, said the launching of the e-learning platform in Ondo state was just the beginning.

He said; “it is up to each and every one of us to seize the opportunity and harness what it offers. Consequently, I implore you all to embrace this platform, engage with its contents and share it far and near and encourage your friends, colleagues and family members to do the same. Let us not relent in protecting our children as we share responsibilities in this noble cause.

“Let me reiterate the fact that the launch of this e-learning platform is a call to action, to engage, educate and empower ourselves and others to safeguard and protect the at risk and vulnerable children.

“Together, we can create a society that not only cherishes and nurtures its young ones but also actively protect them from harm.

“Let us embrace this opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of our children, today and generations to come. Together we can ensure that every child enjoys a childhood filled with love, safety and limitless possibilities.

“It is my candid opinion that we can make a difference in the lives of our children by building a community of vigilant, informed and proactive individuals who will champion the cause of child protection and safeguarding.”