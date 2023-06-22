Four suspected thieves who are said to specialise in breaking into people’s houses and stealing their properties in Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi have been arrested by the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The disclosure was made by the States Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Ilelaboye Oyejide, while parading the suspects on at the Command Headquarters on Wednesday, saying that four other suspects are at large.

He noted that residents of Misau have complained of constant robbery, shop and housebreaking and attacks on innocent citizens with dangerous weapons.

“When I come on board, I raised crack operatives across the 20 LGA to check the menace of those hoodlums and curb it,” he said.

“When we received a call yesterday, Tuesday from Misau on their nefarious activities, we quickly mobilised the operatives and the thieves ran out of luck and arrested four of them four are at Large.

“But we will get them because our operatives are working tirelessly to see those at large are apprehended through vital information,” he added.

Ilelaboye Oyejide said that the suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court after investigations.

He said items stolen by the suspects include motorcycles, wrappers, television handsets and dangerous weapons.

“The remaining suspects are at large, escape with motorcycles, we are trailing them across Misau local government,” he said.

The Commandant strongly condemned the act and called on residents to be vigilant and report all criminal activities to the nearest security formation in their localities.

