Race to finals tight: Janet, Anna James and Amarachi evicted from ‘Access The Stars’ bootcamp

It was an emotional evening for thousands of viewers as the first evictions from Access The Stars reality music show occurred over the weekend. Three contestants, Janet, Anna James and Amarachi, left the show after intense competition.

Having scaled through the regional auditions, all 13 successful contestants were finally ushered into the Boot camp in Lagos, where the exciting finalists hailing from various cities across Nigeria, were welcomed by hosts, Darey Art Alade and Olive Emodi.

Determined to get off the mark, the contestants toured the Boot camp, before settling in for an all-inclusive orientation which included fun activities such as board games, PS4 contests and an exclusive welcome party.

With the boot camp in full swing, all 13 finalists received intense training and master classes from seasoned professionals including vocal coach Miss Ige and ‘Access The Stars’ music director, Ben Ogbeiwi, popularly known as Uncle Ben. The training ran across voice and breathe control techniques, as well as an exercise session and dance classes. Coaches also prepared the contestants for their crucial performances at the judges’ stage show.

Themed ‘Trading Places’, male contestants at the stage show performed hits by female stars, while their female counterparts were put to task to deliver hit records of male artists. An outstanding performance was turned in by Promyze, who received a standing ovation from Seyi Shay following an impressive rendition of the singer’s hit, ‘Right now’. Ada Gold was showered with praises for her masterful delivery of Labrynth’s ‘Jealous’, Gabriel Songz’s powerful cover of Adele’s ‘When we were young’ was redemptive, while Anderson blew the audience and judges away with a stellar performance which was deemed ‘too perfect’.

Sadly, celebrity judges Seyi Shay, Kaffy, and Tee-Y Mix, each nominated two contestants based on their performance scores, before saving one each. Janet, Anna James and Amarachi were evicted from the show after scoring the lowest on the judges’ sheets. The remaining finalists will continue their journey in the boot camp.

