Qingsmen makes entertainment debut

Independent outfit, Qingsmen Entertainment, has announced entrance into the industry with the launch of a new music studio.

Speaking at the launch which coincided with the unveiling of its three new artistes at the weekend, the managing director, Ugboko Chukwuka, said that the mission of the label was to restore the lost moral compass of the industry.

“These days, music is bereft of moral teachings. In fact, the reverse is the case as musicians now glorify social vices. However, Qingsmen is set to change the narrative. Our artistes and music will bring sanity to the industry and values that have been long forgotten.

“Qingsmen will be a place for established acts to become better with tradition and style. The future continues to look exciting to push musical boundaries to the next level by unleashing talented and unique musicians of our generation,” he added.

Speaking on the label’s artistes, he said: “We have a lineup of some of the best talents that Africa has to offer. We also scout new talents, give them the platform and leverage they need to flourish in Africa and beyond.

Speaking on the newly signed artistes, COO of the firm, Ifeanyi Ugboko aka Fargo said that they are waiting for the perfect time, noting they will take the industry by storm before the year runs out.

The newly installed Music Manager, Michael OkechukwuObasikwe, aka Pardel, reiterated the outfit’s resolve to make its entry into the music industry count by raising standards and boosting quality.

“The world at large should expect the best from Qingsmen Entertainment. What we have is a full entertainment outfit with a studio that can be utilized as a visual studio and recording studio,” he added.

One of its emerging artistes, Berry Boy, is acclaimed for his versatility in multiple genres and a complete entertainer whose role models included the late Michael Jackson and Fela.

His album is reportedly in the works with Qingsmen poised towards an imminent release. His introductory single “Hold Somebody” clearly shows this versatile artist in-depth understand of music and dance.

Other artistes under the umbrella of the outfit are Saynt Empire and Pardel.

The new outfit consists of a team of highly experienced and vast individuals ready to run with the vision of the company to discover, promote, market and manage talents across Nigeria and beyond as well as making good music that will cut across all age groups and travel beyond the shores of Nigeria.

