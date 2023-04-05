The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) in Effurun, Delta State, has graduated 48 technicians who were trained in the fields of mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and instrumentation.

The training, which started October 4, 2022 and ended on March 29, was sponsored by the Nigeria LNG Technicians Training programme under the tutelage of PTI Consultancy Services Limited.

Speaking at the graduation of ceremony for the 48 trainees, Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Dr. Henry Adimula, restated the mandate of the institute which includes providing competent technology manpower through quality training consultancy and research for the petroleum and allied industries.

He said that executing a specialised training like the one in question against all odds, reaffirmed the resilience of the institute in delivering a world-class training despite the initial doubts of NLNG management.

“Nigeria LNG also had some doubts which were evident in the number as of times their officials visited and held countless meetings with us before signing the agreement.

“Today, PTl is proud to say we have delivered on a very technical training comparable with what cannot be obtainable anywhere in the world

“PTI understands that our industry is a global one driven by international standards. This has made us to pursue a rapid certification programme by reputable international certification bodies such as NEBOSH IOSH, LA OPITO IADC, IWCF, IMCA, IW, among others to name but a few of such bodies.

“These our graduate trainees are leaving here with certificates from both NEBOSH International General Certificate (GC) and the International Institute Management (IIM Level 2),” he said.

Adimula appealed to the Nigeria LNG to think of donating some equipment that would be suitable for PTI to be able to carry out more of the technical trainings it requires.

The PTI boss further challenged the oil and gas and allied industry to come and help them with their technical training need inclusive of required certification and “watch them deliver in our tradition of excellence.”

On his part, the Managing Director, PTI Consultancy Services Limited, Dr. Oriri Omorodion, who expressed satisfaction at the 25-week specialised training, thanked the Nigeria LNG Limited for believing in PTI.





He described the graduating trainees as ambassadors and “the signs of Nigerian Local Content taking roots in the Nigerian oil and gas and allied industry, urging them to represent PTl.

Meanwhile, representative of the Nigeria LNG Technicians Training Programme, Hossana Jesse Jackson, in his speech, urged the 48 trainee graduands among which are 11 ladies, to justify the trainings they had acquired, as they return to their duty posts.

