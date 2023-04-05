Delta North monarchs have urged the governor- elect and Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori to be magnanimous in victory and cause losers to accept defeat in good faith.

The monarchs under the aegis of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum said the victory is not only resounding but well-deserved in view of the political events that heralded the general election and the nature of the electoral contest.

In a five-point communiqué read by its chairman and Obi of Owa , Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, at the end of their meeting in Owa Oyibu in Ika North-East, the traditional rulers felicitated with the governor-elect and his deputy, Monday Onyeme on their electoral victory

They extolled the qualities of the people of Delta North for standing firm when it mattered most during the electoral contest, insisting that the victory of Oborewori at the poll was an expression of appreciation and love for the Okowa administration which was given impetus by the people of the state.

They particularly acknowledged with a sense of satisfaction the outstanding performance of Governor Okowa in managing the affairs of the state, adding that he had raised the bar in governance which the governor-elect had been prepared to step into his shoes for the greater good of Delta State and Deltans in particular.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE