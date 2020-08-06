Naira Marley arrested, arraigned in Lagos over Abuja concert

Hip hop artiste, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, was on Thursday, arrested and arraigned in court by the police in Lagos for violating the COVID-19 inter-state travel ban.

Tribune Online gathered that the police had filed charges against him for violating the COVID-19 order banning interstate travels earlier put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley left Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory for a concert which was held at the Jabi Lake Mall on Saturday, July 13 and drew public outrage.

Consequently, the Federal Government shut down the mall and stopped the operation of the airline of the plane that conveyed him down.

Also, the Inspector-General of Police was said to have ordered Naira Marley’s arrest.

Confirming the arraignment of the artiste, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said Naira Marley presented himself at the command headquarters on Thursday.

“We are in court as we speak. He will be arraigned for violating the interstate travel order.

“That is the aspect that concerns Lagos State,” he added.

