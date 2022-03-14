PTA appeals to ASUU to rescind decision on strike

The Parent Teacher’s Association of Nigeria (PTA) has expressed shock over the decision of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) to extend its ongoing strike by two months.

To this end, PTA appealed to ASUU to reverse its decision in the interest of the students.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, the National President of PTA, Alh Danjuma Haruna, noted that the extension would have a negative effect on the educational sector.

He said the two months extension was ill-time and counter-productive on the nation’s socio-economic development, saying our children who are supposed to be in schools would further become frustrated and indulge in all kinds of social vices.

Haruna appealed to both ASUU to go back to the drawing board and see where it can help in suspending its ongoing strike because according to him, the students and parents are at the receiving end.

He said not every parent can afford to send their children to private universities or overseas.

Also, he noted the extension was coming amidst the increased price of foodstuff, the high cost of petroleum and general insecurity challenges bedevilling the peace and stability of the country.

“We don’t want our children to spend another three months at home because of the strike.

“We are begging on federal government also to as a matter of urgency go back and resolve their problems with ASUU,” he said.

The PTA president also begged the federal government to save all the abducted school students that are still in bandits and other terrorists’ captivity.

He also called for the total protection of all boarding schools across the country in order to halt activities of bandits, Boko Haram, kidnappers that are threatening the educational system.