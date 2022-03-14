Gunmen kill vigilante member in Ogwashi Uku over land

The land dispute between the Ogwashi Uku community in Aniocha south council area and its neighbour, Ibusa in Aniocha north of Delta took a dramatic turn on Monday as a member of Aboh-Ogwashi vigilante group was shot dead.

Gunmen had stormed the Ogwa (meeting hall) of the Okwabani of Aboh-Ogwashi in three vehicles on Monday morning and shot sporadically to cause tension in the sleepy satellite town.

The victim identified as Mr Chukwuwike Alawo was allegedly shot at a close range with several others including the leader of the vigilante group and the taskforce on land recovery, Mr Nnamdi Nwaebonnor, were seriously injured while the vigilante vehicle, a Toyota Sienna recently donated by the Isagba of Ogwashi Uku kingdom, Chief Jude Ozah was vandalized.

Nigerian Tribune reports that some people were buldozing a parcel of land behind Admiralty University of Nigeria along Asaba-Ibusa-Ogwashi Uku road when members of the Aboh vigilante group accosted them.

The workers were said to have abandoned their equipment and a pump action gun which were recovered by the vigilante members.

It was gathered that as the Aboh boys were coming out from the bush they were attacked close to the Ogwa of the Okwaubani.

Reacting to the attack, the Okwaubani of Aboh-Ogwashi, Chief Jude Obidi, a lawyer, said he wasn’t too sure whether the attackers were from Ibusa or are elements from his predecessors in office.

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the attack on the “Ogwa” and the killing of the vigilante member, saying investigation into the matter had commenced.