Psquare is back with two new singles

It has been five years since the duo of Peter and Paul Okoye that made up the P-Square brothers thrilled their fans with their music but the wait is now over as they have both returned with two new singles Jaiye (Ihegeme) and Find Somebody.

Their five-year break-up led them on successful solo careers but their fans clamoured for their comeback and argued that the music space missed their energetic performance and music that made them the biggest singing duo in Africa for a number of years.

Ever since the reunion was announced, fans have waited patiently to listen to a new song from them with Psquare saying they are back for good with new songs. Alongside the release the pop stars habe also announced one of the biggest world tours of 2022. Their 100 cities reunion world tour will seem them headlining 100 cities across North America, Europe, the Uk, Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Written, composed, and produced by the duo themselves, ‘Jaiye (Ihe Geme)’ is an exciting return to hit-making form for P-Square, and it also comes with a lush B-side titled ‘Find Somebody’. While ‘Jaiye (Ihe Geme)’ is driven by the duo’s trademark pop and dance fusion sensibilities, infused with glorious amapiano soundscape to great effect, and their catchy sing-along songwriting about living life to the fullest, P-Square have offered an afro-R&B masterclass for the love-themed B-side ‘Find Somebody’, which sees the brothers in the wholesome mood for love.

Speaking about their new single, P-Square says, “The decision to release two singles at the same time came from the need to make it up to our fans after our sojourn as individual artists, and to show our creative growth. ‘Jaiye (Ihe Geme)’ is a catchy upbeat track we believe is the perfect vibe for the summer, while ‘Find Somebody’ delivers that unmistakable P-Square vibe with a twist. We can’t wait to share more from our album in the coming months”.

Crowned ‘Artist of the Decade’ by MTV Base Africa, and acclaimed by the likes of the BET Awards, MOBO Awards, Soul Train Awards, and the MTV Europe Music Awards, to mention a few, P-Square have been at the top of the African music landscape for two decades.

Despite their 5-year hiatus, the multiple platinum-selling and award-winning Nigerian duo remain among the most streamed African artists in the world, with over 1.5 billion plays across their catalogue, and one of the most loved musicians on the continent, with over 40 million fans across social media.

‘Jaiye (Ihe Geme)’ is the first official single from P-Square in five years, and the precursor to their 100 cities reunion world tour beginning this August.