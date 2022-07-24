Why I will never forget Adah Ameh’s kindness —Yemi Alade

As more entertainers continue to mourn the death of famous actress, Adah Ameh, pop singer, Yemi Alade has described her death as the most shocking news she has received this year.

Ameh who died in Delta State at the age of 48 on Monday was said to have endured trouble times and suffered depression before she slumped and died after a meal with some of her colleagues.

Her death sent a wave of shock across the entertainment industry on Monday with many of her colleagues lamenting her sudden death even as some of them said they could not come to terms with her passage.

Alade in her reaction posted a video, Double Double, the late Ameh featured in, saying she made her feel good the first day they met. Alade recalled how Ameh brightened her mood on the day she was having a bad time.

With the video hitting over 5 million views, Alade said she will always remember the late actress for making her feel good and always being caring for her. “I was having a bad day the first time I met you and I don’t know if anyone noticed but you made me feel good instantly.

“This is how I will always remember you! Our video Doubledouble crossed five million views and counting. If I had stayed in that bad mood, I might have ruined it. Thank you for blessing me.”