A gas explosion in Delta community has claimed the life of the representative of the President General in the Forum of Presidents-General of Urhobo Kingdoms, Pastor Adese Onos, his wife and housemaid.

The explosion occurred on Thursday at Orogun, Ughelli North Local Government Area, country home of the Deputy President of the Senate and governor candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege.

It was, however, earlier reported that the explosion injured Pastor Onos, his wife and their housemaid at their Orogun residence.

Reports said they were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City, Edo State, for treatment.

But Pastor Onos eventually died due to severe injuries sustained in the gas explosion.

Reports also said the cleric’s wife and housemaid were in critical condition at the tertiary hospital.

Latest reports gathered revealed that while the house maid later died on Saturday, the cleric’s wife died on Sunday as a result of injuries sustained in the gas explosion.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Forum of Presidents General in Urhobo Nation, Chief Godwin Notoma, confirmed the death.

Notoma, who doubles as the President General of Udu Kingdom, described the demise of the representative of the president general of Orogun Kingdom as a terrible loss to the forum.

In like manner, the President General of Agbarha Warri Kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Ememu (JP), described the demise of Pastor Adese as a rude shock.

He described the representative of the president general of Orogun Kingdom in the Forum of Presidents General in Urhobo Nation as a humble, resourceful and forthright personality.

“He never claimed to be the president general of Orogun Kingdom in our forum, but he would rather always introduce himself as the representative of the president general of Orogun Kingdom, saying that shows the humility and honesty in him,” Chief Ememu added.