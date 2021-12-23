Provost tasks Reps on healthcare services, training

The Provost of Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology, Dr Sunday Etukudoh has called for accelerated passage of the Bill which seeks to repeal the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology, Jos Act 2018 and enact the Federal College of Laboratory to ensure rapid development of primary health centres across the six geopolitical zones.

Dr Etukudoh gave the charge in Abuja, during the public hearing held recently at the instance of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions.

Dr. Etukudoh expressed optimism that the timely passage of the bill would support ongoing efforts by the Federal Government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to support sampling centres for Covid-19 tests and other needed healthcare delivery in the country.

While noting that the Institution is not so anxious to call for Post Graduate and Diploma programmes, Dr. Etukudoh explained that the legislators through the legislative work on the document may resolve to upgrade the Institution to serve the country as a full-fledged university.

He maintained that the institution has the required competence to upgrade its core functions to drive the primary health sector.

While expressing concern over the myriad of challenges bedeviling the health sector with special emphasis on human capital development, he observed that the collection of samples requires specialization.

According to him, the personnel from the institution were fully involved in the implementation of healthcare delivery during the outbreak of COVID-19.

While stressing that there is a need for proper budgeting for the health sector, he observed that to embark on research into COVID-19 is an advanced stage.

According to him, the Federal School of Medical Laboratory and Science, Jos was established in 1954 without legal backing but its Act was established in 2018 with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to promote healthcare delivery in the country.

While speaking on the provisions of the bill, members of the House Committee on Health Institutions assured that National Assembly will ensure that all the bills targeted at improving healthcare delivery and affordable training for the Nigerian Scientists are given priority, especially in the outbreak of the Omicron COVID-19 variant to curb the spread in the country.

Other bills before the Committee are: A bill for an Act to establish Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki; A bill for an Act to establish Federal Medical Care Centre, Amagu Ikwo, among others.

