At least two crushed to death, expatriates, others injured as truck rams into Ogun bank

At least two persons were on Thursday afternoon crushed to death in multiple accidents that occurred at Joju bus stop along the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in Sango Ota area of Ogun State.

No fewer than ten others including two expatriates were also injured in the crash that involved two trucks, eight vehicles including a tricycle and a motorcycle.

The deceased persons are a motorcyclist, a woman and a tricyclist but the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State confirmed the death of two persons and injuries to seven others.

Scores of bank customers who were on a queue to use the ATM at the Sango branch of the banks in the area narrowly escaped death as they scampered into different directions.

The truck which reportedly lost control and was on a high speed rammed into the ATM point of one of the banks in the area.

Eyewitnesses said that the articulated truck was coming from Lagos and heading towards Abeokuta when the driver lost control and had a break failure.

An eye witness, Monsuru said “the truck was coming from Sango Garage area at a high speed when the driver lost control.

“While defending the bridge to Joju area, the driver crashed into the median on the road, crushed a motorcyclist and his passenger and a tricyclist before ramming nto a Sport Utility Vehicle and finally I to bank ATM area.

FRSC in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Florence Okpe, said: “The crash occurred at about 1250HRS on Abeokuta-Lagos expressway around JOJU. A total of 11 persons were involved and all four male adults persons were injured, two persons were recorded death and five persons were unhurt.

“The suspected causes of the multiple crash were excessive speed and brake failure on the part of one of the trucks with registration number AAA552XY MACK TRUCK.

“The injured victims were taken General Hospital Otta and the two corpses were taken to Ifo General Hospital Morgue.”

The agency also added that “the Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command advised motorists to always check their vehicles every morning before going out.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.