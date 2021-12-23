Ebonyi State House of Assembly not a rubber stamp, Gov Umahi tells critics

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has noted that the State House of Assembly members are not a rubber stamp as claimed by critics.

He challenged critics to try the capability of the house members and be disgraced.

Umahi disclosed this while signing into law the 2022 budget recently passed by the state House of Assembly.

According to Umahi, lawmakers are knowledgeable in the art of lawmaking and the constitution.

Umahi, however, reiterated that the government would employ over 5,000 civil servants and empower over 10,000 citizens from various sectors of the state.

“Anyone who thinks otherwise can go and try them and get floored.

“They are committed to the upliftment of the state and even call off their recess anytime their attention is needed.

“These projects include the ultra-modern airport, stadium, flyovers road projects among others.

“We intend to make the state university move to a one campus structure to enable the new university of aeronautics use the Presco campus for its temporary site.

“The new university for Information Communication Technology (ICT) will also use the College of Agricultural Sciences campus for its temporary site.”

Earlier, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, lauded Governor Umahi for ensuring the prudent management of the state resources.

“We are happy to report that the 2021 budget had over 70 per cent implementation which had helped in the overall development of the state.

“We would continue collaborating with the executive and the judiciary in ensure rapid development of the state,” he state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.